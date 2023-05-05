Triodos Investment Management BV Has $43.37 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,050 shares during the period. Advanced Drainage Systems accounts for approximately 5.7% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.65% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $43,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.98. 31,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.02. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

