Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 20,000 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Triodos Investment Management BV lessened its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. First Solar makes up approximately 3.1% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.15% of First Solar worth $23,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in First Solar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.88.

Shares of FSLR traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.16. The stock had a trading volume of 208,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,310. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.99 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $221.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.21 and a 200 day moving average of $173.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

