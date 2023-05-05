Trivest Advisors Ltd Sells 25,467 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trivest Advisors Ltd reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,467 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,335,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,138,340. The stock has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average of $98.47.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

