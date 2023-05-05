TrueFi (TRU) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $61.04 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,092,970 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,020,931,494.1828966 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.05942677 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $3,673,541.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

