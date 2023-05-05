Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHRS. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $589.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,984,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 101,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,951 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,243,000 after purchasing an additional 110,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,248,000 after purchasing an additional 345,286 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,211 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

