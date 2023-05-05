Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TMCI. BTIG Research raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.60.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22 and a beta of -0.01. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 54.51% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,199,069 shares in the company, valued at $26,031,787.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director F Barry Bays sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $202,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,328,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,562,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,199,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,031,787.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 429,991 shares of company stock worth $10,244,434. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 945,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after buying an additional 34,464 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 494,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 203,260 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 530,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,188,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,318,000 after purchasing an additional 67,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

