Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.95

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.95 and last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 21066851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Stock Down 6.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

