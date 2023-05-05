Truist Financial Trims EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Target Price to $30.00

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 85.64% from the company’s current price.

ESMT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on EngageSmart in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

EngageSmart Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE ESMT opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.01%. EngageSmart’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EngageSmart news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,858.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $16,596,210.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,271,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,039,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,284,409 shares of company stock worth $23,422,353 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in EngageSmart by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

