Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Trupanion Stock Performance

TRUP traded down $8.40 on Friday, hitting $27.55. 4,968,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,241. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,672,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,672,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,950 shares of company stock worth $1,351,607 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth about $1,059,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

