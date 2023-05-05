Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88.90 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 85.70 ($1.07). Approximately 570,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,537,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.95 ($1.06).

TRST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 160 ($2.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 140 ($1.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £356.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2,856.67 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, insider Joe Hurd purchased 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £5,082.88 ($6,350.42). Insiders own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

