Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Up 10%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.64. 1,285,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,250,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $88,000.
Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
