Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Up 10%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.64. 1,285,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,250,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 99.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $88,000.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

