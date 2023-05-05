Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Raised to $376.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $370.00 to $376.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TYL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $435.38.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $385.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $425.80. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,249,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,586,383.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,803 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,845 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.