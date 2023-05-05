U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Director Richard P. Mckenney Acquires 20,000 Shares

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 28,218,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,850,737. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $4,868,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.