U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock (NASDAQ:USGO) Major Shareholder Acquires $45,916.80 in Stock

U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldmining Inc. purchased 4,783 shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $45,916.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,796,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,047,254.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldmining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock alerts:

On Friday, May 5th, Goldmining Inc. acquired 4,300 shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Goldmining Inc. bought 4,822 shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,339.42.

On Thursday, April 27th, Goldmining Inc. bought 11,503 shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $103,642.03.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Goldmining Inc. acquired 25,001 shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $226,009.04.

U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of USGO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 78,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,543. U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock Company Profile

U.S. GoldMining is a wholly owned subsidiary of GoldMining Inc, which focus on the Whistler Project, a gold-copper exploration project. U.S. GoldMining, formerly known as GoldMining, is based in VANCOUVER, BC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.