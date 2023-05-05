U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

U.S. Physical Therapy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a payout ratio of 55.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.58. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $131.50.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $45,121.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $91,810.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,326.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $45,121.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,814 shares of company stock valued at $484,853 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Stories

