Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $201.73

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $201.73 and last traded at $204.94, with a volume of 18697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.74 and its 200-day moving average is $271.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.65 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 107.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at about $847,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.