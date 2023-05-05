UBS Group Boosts Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $93.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.08.

CAH traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.07. The stock had a trading volume of 553,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,608. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.02. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

