UBS Group Raises Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $98.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BRKR. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bruker has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,460 shares of company stock worth $19,831,517. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Bruker by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

