UBS Group Trims Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Target Price to $100.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

STLD stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.42. 579,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,092. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 569.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

