Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UDMY. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Udemy Price Performance

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. Udemy has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.81 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $251,431.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,055,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,980.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $251,431.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,055,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,980.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,841,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,136.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,597 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 36.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the first quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Articles

