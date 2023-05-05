UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Receives Maintains Rating from VNET Group

VNET Group restated their maintains rating on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFPT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day moving average of $117.12. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

