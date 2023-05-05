UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. UGI updated its FY23 guidance to $2.75-$2.90 EPS.

UGI stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 197,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,473. UGI has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in UGI by 1,379.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

