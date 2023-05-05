Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ RARE traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.22. 775,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at $675,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,287 shares of company stock valued at $418,116 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RARE. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

