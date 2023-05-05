UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Janine Davidson Purchases 500 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) Director Janine Davidson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMBF opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.77. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average of $78.34.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in UMB Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,808,000 after buying an additional 236,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 694,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,024,000 after buying an additional 165,629 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.