Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.49. 365,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,522. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

