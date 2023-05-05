United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 142246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USM shares. StockNews.com upgraded United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In related news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 18,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $416,995.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,825 shares in the company, valued at $416,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United States Cellular by 165.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,876 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter worth $301,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.66.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

