UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 185,736 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 5.8% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of UnitedHealth Group worth $738,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $7.55 on Friday, hitting $494.83. 1,164,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,776. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.26. The company has a market cap of $461.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

