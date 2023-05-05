Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UVE. TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Universal Insurance Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:UVE opened at $15.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $474.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $330.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.59 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -125.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,348,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,386,775.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVE. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $4,929,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 263,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 219,723 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,316,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 209,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 142,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

