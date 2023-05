Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

Shares of UUU stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.95.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

About Universal Security Instruments

(Get Rating)

See Also

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.