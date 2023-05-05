Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Upbound Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Upbound Group updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-3.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.20 EPS.

Upbound Group Price Performance

UPBD traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $30.68. 223,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,544. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.90 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $26,609.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,733.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Upbound Group

(Get Rating)

Upbound Group, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.