Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 888

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities research analysts at 888 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Upwork Stock Performance

Upwork stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,105. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. Upwork has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $25.05.

Insider Activity at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.31 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,952 shares of company stock worth $703,735. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 222,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth $1,545,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,840,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,438,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 100.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Upwork by 114.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

