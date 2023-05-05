V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for V.F. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.85 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

V.F. Trading Down 4.4 %

VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Williams Trading raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.61.

VFC opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,133,000 after acquiring an additional 686,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in V.F. by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,994,000 after purchasing an additional 968,595 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

