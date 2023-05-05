Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Director Theodor Werner Freye Sells 549 Shares

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $283.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.27 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.57 and its 200 day moving average is $317.27.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,628.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

Featured Articles

