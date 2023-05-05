Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 25,961 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,961 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.21% of ServiceNow worth $165,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,261,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.33.

NOW stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $434.07. 460,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $448.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.95. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $521.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.65, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

