Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 68,981 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,652,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,981 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.62% of Masco worth $170,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Masco by 141.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Masco by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.30. 374,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,357,268.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,779. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

