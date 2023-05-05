Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,724,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,400 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $154,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 52.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 50.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,848. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.