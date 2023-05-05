Van ECK Associates Corp Has $172.53 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,529,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509,663 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Western Union were worth $172,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,711,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after buying an additional 234,389 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,295,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,486,000 after buying an additional 595,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after buying an additional 445,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.18. 2,979,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,190,871. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.