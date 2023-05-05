Van ECK Associates Corp Has $186.99 Million Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,099,203 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196,327 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $186,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 38.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,251 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after buying an additional 361,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 39.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 35,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 133.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 165,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 1.1 %

BVN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. 350,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,006. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.