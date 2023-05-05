Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,123,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 259,518 shares during the quarter. SSR Mining makes up approximately 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 10.22% of SSR Mining worth $331,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 238,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in SSR Mining by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 8.1% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $32,463.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at $879,484.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SSR Mining news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $30,919.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at $879,484.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,241 shares of company stock worth $83,068 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSRM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.79. 1,204,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.91. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 16.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised SSR Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

Further Reading

