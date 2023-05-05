Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,712,152 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712,152 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for 2.1% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $812,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,323. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPM. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

