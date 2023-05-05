Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,816,383 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,573,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,816,383 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.3% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Schlumberger worth $511,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.71. 4,935,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,506,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.95. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

