Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 30,405 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,405 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.48% of MercadoLibre worth $204,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Insider Activity

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 2.4 %

MercadoLibre stock traded up $29.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,242.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,241.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,065.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,337.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 130.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MELI. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,445.50.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.