Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,512,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,198 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.84% of Baker Hughes worth $251,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456,576 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 443.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,931,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,453 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 945.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 54.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,623,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,928 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baker Hughes Trading Up 3.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

BKR stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,373,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,508. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.