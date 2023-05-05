VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $24.92. Approximately 324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLCN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000.

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (GLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that selects China growth companies. GLCN was launched on Oct 13, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

