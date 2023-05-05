VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 240,329 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 677,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,595,000 after acquiring an additional 125,648 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 379,937 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.12.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

