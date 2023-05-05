VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Bought by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REMX traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.99. The company had a trading volume of 50,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,820. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $105.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average is $85.24.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

