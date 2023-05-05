Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Pariax LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $198.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.21. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

