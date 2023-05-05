Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $155,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VIG stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $155.86. 417,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,616. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $160.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.01 and a 200-day moving average of $152.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

