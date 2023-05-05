Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lessened by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 397,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 66,666 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,674,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 737,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.47. 2,726,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,540,656. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.