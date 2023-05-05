Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Increased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.58.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

